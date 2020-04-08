One person dies in officer-involved shooting in Clinton

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clinton.

It happened Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a media release that an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 4th Avenue and 2nd Street.

The vehicle failed to stop, and officers chased it from Clinton into Camanche. The vehicle drove northbound on Highway 67 from Camanche back into Clinton, approaching the intersection of Highway 30, according to the release.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, a Clinton Police Officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect, according to the release.

The suspect was transported to Mercy One, where he was pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, according to the release.

The case is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the medical examiner's office.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information as it becomes available.