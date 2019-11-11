One person dead after car accident in Dubuque County

One person has died after a two-vehicle accident in Dubuque County.

Dubuque County Sheriff officials said on Saturday, Nov. 9, shortly after 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to Highway 52 South near Bradel Cove for the accident. Key West EMS also responded.

Upon arrival, officials say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not released the names of those involved while their families are being notified.