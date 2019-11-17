One person dead from gun shot in Warren Co., Ill.

A Warren County, Illinois man is dead after a shooting incident in rural Little York, the sheriff's office said.

According to a press release, deputies were called to a home for a man found with a gunshot wound late Saturday night. The release said deputies found Jesse Porter, 43, dead at the address. It is unclear if Porter was shot from a self-inflicted gun shot or by someone else.

A number of agencies assisted the sheriff's department, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene. The department said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.