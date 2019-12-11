One person has died following a morning accident along I-280.

One person has died and another seriously following an accident along Interstate 280 in Davenport Wednesday morning.

Police say around 8:30 a.m. responded to I-280 at mile marker 4 just north of the Locust Street exit for an accident between a semi and pick up truck.

Police say a Dodge Truck lost control and crossed the median and into the path of the semi.

Two people were inside the Dodge truck.

A woman passenger in the pickup died at the scene.

The man driving the truck was taken to a local hospital and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Names of those involved have not been released.

The west bound lanes of I280 were closed during the investigation, but have since been reopened.