One person has died following house fire in Lanark, Illinois

One person has died following a morning house fire in Lanark, Illinois.

Officials with the Lanark Fire Department tell TV6 the call in around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A viewer reached out to TV6 saying there was a large house fire in Lake Carroll and that someone may have died.

When TV6 reached out for information fire officials said the fire happened on Fawn Ridge Drive in Lake Carroll, which is a private residential and recreational area in Lanark.

The identity of the person who died has not been released pending family notification.

Officials with the fire department said the investigation has been turned over to the fire marshal and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.