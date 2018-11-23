One person has died following vehicle crash in Warren County

One person has died and another is injured after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County.

Officials were called to IL Route 116 west of 105th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 3:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned 18-year-old Scott Monroe, of Tremont, was driving a 2003 Dodge van and "was distracted from inside the vehicle." Officials say Monroe then began traveling at a high rate of speed, causing him to swerve and lose control of the vehicle.

After losing control, officials say the Dodge van left the roadway and hit a utility pole, overturning several times.

The passenger, 25-year-old Christopher C. Sage, of Knoxville, was sitting in a modified seat with a modified seatbelt that did not function correctly according to officials.

Sage was ejected from the van and was pronounced dead at the scene. Monroe was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say Monroe is being charged with Speeding, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Improper Lane Change.

GHAS, Roseville Fire/Rescue, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Coroner's Office and McDonough Power Company helped assist in the crash.