One person hospitalized after Monday evening shooting in Davenport

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Davenport Monday night.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of West 13th Street by Marquette Street for a report of shots fired at 6:47 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found one person hurt. That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police have not said if there are any known suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

