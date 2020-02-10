One person flown to Rockford for treatment after house fire in Savanna

One person was flown to Rockford for treatment after being injured in a house fire in Savanna on Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Savanna Fire Department say crews responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Portland Ave. at 12:21 p.m. Upon arriving, they found flames coming out of the first and second story windows.

A woman who was inside at the time of the fire was out of the house with burns when the fire department arrived. She was taken by ambulance to a helicopter in Lanark to be transported to Rockford for treatment.

Savanna fire crews received mutual aid from Thomson, Mt. Carroll and Sabula Fire Departments, as well as Mt. Carroll Ambulance.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating.