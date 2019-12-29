One person hospitalized after stabbing in Moline

According to Moline Police, one person is in the hospital following a stabbing in Moline Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 4 p.m. they responded to the 3500 block of 70th Street at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments for a report of a disturbance/unknown problem.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been stabbed.

Moline Fire Department transported the man to an area hospital, where police say his condition is unknown at this time.

According to Moline police, no arrests have been made.

Police tell TV6 there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.