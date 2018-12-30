One person hurt in Clinton house fire, firefighters rescue two dogs from burning home

One person was hurt in an early morning house fire in Clinton Sunday.

According to a press release, the fire department was called to a home on Camanche Avenue, near Chancy Park just after 6:00 Sundat morning. When firefighters arrived, the found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Two people inside the home were able to get out. One person was later taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Firefighters found two dogs inside the home and resuscitated one of them.

Fire investigators believe that the fire started in the basement. It remains under investigation.