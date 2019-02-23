One person hurt in Low Moor house explosion

One person is hurt after an explosion at a home in Low Moor, Iowa Saturday. According to the fire chief, two dogs also made it out of the home safe.

The fire happened at a home on the 3400 block of 292nd St.

Fire crews tell TV6 they believe the fire started in the garage, spreading to the home. The chief says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The person hurt in the fire was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire crews had a difficult time getting to the home due to poor road conditions. The road to the home is an unmaintained private drive. Crews had to use a road grader to aid in emergency vehicles driving down the road. TV6 saw at least one ambulance get stuck on the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.