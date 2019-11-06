One person hurt in accident involving car and semi on Highway 61

Westbound Highway 61 is back open after it was briefly shut down due to an accident involving a car and a semi.

Westbound Highway 61 is back open after it was briefly shut down due to an accident involving a car and a semi. (KWQC)

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Highway 61 and Rockingham Road intersection.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital but with minor injuries. The semi driver involved did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

