One person hurt in Burlington house fire Sunday

The Burlington Fire Department said one person was hurt in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release crews responded to a fire on South Eighth Street around 1:00. When firefighters arrived smoke was coming from the home. Firefighters had to force entry into the home where the found an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Fire Marshal said Sunday that the fire was contained to the kitchen and caused $10,000 in damage to the home. The fire is not considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

No one else was hurt.