One person hurt in rollover crash involving loaded cement truck on Highway 61

One person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a roll over crash involving a loaded cement truck in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department, the Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS responded to the I-280 ramp from southbound Highway 61 at 3:38 p.m. on Monday. Police say it was a single-vehicle crash, which happened when the truck made a left turn too quickly from Highway 61 to the I-280 east on-ramp.

The driver was the only occupant of the truck and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was taken to Genesis East.

The ramp was closed temporarily so crews could clean up and remove the vehicle.

The driver was cited for Control of Vehicle and a License Restriction Violation. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted in the investigation.