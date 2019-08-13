One person hurt in rollover accident in Lee County, Ill.

One person is hurt after a rollover accident Lee County, Ill. on Saturday night.

One person is hurt after a rollover crash involving a four wheeler on Saturday. (MGN)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Woodlawn Road and Reynolds Road at 7:22 p.m. for a four wheeler accident.

They found 42-year-old Jeffrey Delong from Paw Paw, Ill. in a ditch underneath the four wheeler. The four wheeler was removed and Delong was then airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, Ill., where he is listed as being in stable condition.

Illinois State Police, Shabbona Ambulance and the Lee County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

