One person hurt, two pets killed in Burlington house fire

One person was hurt and two pets killed Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a Burlington home.

According to a press release from the department, firefighters were called to a home on South 13th Street around 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived at the home, flames were coming from the front of the house and everyone inside had made it out, but one person did suffer minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading from the front room of the home.

The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation. The home did not have any working smoke detectors.

