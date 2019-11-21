One person in custody after early morning chase from Bettendorf to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Bettendorf Police say one man is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended near downtown Davenport.
Officers were called to the Isle of Capri early this morning for a report of a theft.
A person matching the description of the suspect was found in a car.
The suspect got out of the car and the driver tried to speed off.
An officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off hitting the officer.
A police pursuit followed, ending at River Drive and Bridge Ave. in Davenport.
The driver was placed in custody.
The officer that was hit told TV-6 that he was doing fine and didn't suffer any injuries.
The name of the person arrested has not been released.