One person in custody after early morning chase from Bettendorf to Davenport

Bettendorf Police say one man is in custody after leading officers on a chase that ended near downtown Davenport.

Officers were called to the Isle of Capri early this morning for a report of a theft.

A person matching the description of the suspect was found in a car.

The suspect got out of the car and the driver tried to speed off.

An officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off hitting the officer.

A police pursuit followed, ending at River Drive and Bridge Ave. in Davenport.

The driver was placed in custody.

The officer that was hit told TV-6 that he was doing fine and didn't suffer any injuries.

The name of the person arrested has not been released.

