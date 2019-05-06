One person in the hospital following river rescue incident

UPDATE:

The Lee County Sheriff says at approximately 2:50 p.m., officials responded to the report of a vehicle in the Rock River with someone still inside, on White Oak Lane in Dixon. Rescue personnel located the fulled submerged vehicle and pulled it to shore.

Officials say one man was taken out of the car and transported to the KSB. He was the only person in the vehicle according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Early Monday evening, an active scene surrounded White Oak Lane in Dixon, Illinois.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. TV6 was the only media on the scene.

A group of people was gathering down near the end of the road.

Byron Fire Department was there among other agencies.

We are working to get additional information, check back for updates.