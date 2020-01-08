One person injured after being shot in Rock Island

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were shot in Rock Island.

Officials with the police department tell TV6 it happened just after 1:30 a.m. at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, however, they were kept at the hospital for treatment.

There is not a description on the suspect or vehicle at this time but police say evidence was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.