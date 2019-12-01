One person injured, camper destroyed after fire in Burlington, Iowa

A woman was injured in a fire in Burlington, Iowa Saturday evening.

According to the Burlington Fire Department's Battalion Chief Bruce Workman, fire crews arrived at 1211 Franklin Street at 6:38 P.M. and found a 20 ft. camper trailer engulfed in flames.

In a press release, Chief Workman says two people were inside the trailer at the time, a man and a woman. The woman was injured and transported to Great River Medical Center. The man, Mitch Pfeifer, was able to escape the fire without injury.

The camper trailer is valued at $5,000. The contents lost are valued at $3,000.

Chief Workman says the fire was accidental and was caused by "faulty piping and hardware connections to the gas stove top in the camper supplied by liquid propane." Chief Workman says the trailer had no smoke detectors.