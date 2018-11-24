One person injured in Burlington shooting

According to Burlington Police, one person is hurt after a shooting in Burlington, Iowa. Reports say, on Saturday November 24th, 18-year-old Anthony James Kennedy arrived at a hospital in West Burlington in a private vehicle around 10 A.M. with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police say Kennedy originally told officers he was the victim of an attempted robbery in an alley, but officers later determined the shooting took place in Kennedy's apartment at 109 South 6th Street in Burlington.

Kennedy's injury is non-life threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police say there is no imminent threat to the community at this time.

If you have any information, call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

