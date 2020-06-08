One person injured in Sterling house fire Sunday

One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire that broke out early Sunday in Sterling.

The person’s condition was unknown Monday, according to a media release from the Sterling Fire Department.

Crews were from Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of First Avenue.

Viewers told TV6 Sunday smoke could be seen from about one street away. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes, according to the release.

Crews left the scene around 9:45 a.m., according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sterling Fire Department and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.