One person injured in shooting at Pine Ridge Apartments, Moline police investigating

One man was injured in a shooting in Moline Saturday, according to Moline police.

Police say the shooting happened at 3:50 P.M. Saturday afternoon at the Pine Ridge Apartment Complex on 41st Street. Police say the man was shot in the leg. His injury is not life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140. Any contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous.