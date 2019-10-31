One person is dead following an accident in Henderson County, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police say just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30th, a car driven by 91 year old Lee Avery of Media, Illinois didn't stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of another car.

76 year old Terry Edwards of Smithshire, Illinois was driving the other car. Police say Edwards' car hit Avery's on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles went off the road and one ended up overturned. Avery died at the scene. No word on any other injuries.

