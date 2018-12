Davenport Police dispatched to Spartan's Pub, 2025 HHickoty Grove Road, at 11:03 p.m. Friday

They arrived at the scene promptly at 11:09.

Records say one man received non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center- East Rusholme Street, Davenport.

Police say the suspect has not been identified. This is an on-going investigation.

If you have information, call the Davenport Police Department at

563-326-6125.