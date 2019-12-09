One person seriously hurt in 50+ vehicle pile-up in Iowa

One person is injured after a crash involving more than 50 vehicles in Iowa Monday morning.

One person is injured after a crash involving more than 50 vehicles in Iowa Monday morning. (NBC)

Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 11 a.m. on Interstate-80 westbound near Altoona.

Numerous semi-trailer trucks and passenger vehicles were involved. One person was seriously injured.

Officials say crews are working to clear away vehicles, but the roadway is not expected to be open for some time.

A snowstorm blowing through the metro caused slippery roads across central Iowa, forcing law enforcement agencies to respond to dozens of crashes.

