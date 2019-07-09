One person severely injured after crash in Davenport

One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash on Veteran's Parkway in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 2:05 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and EMS responded to a crash on Veteran's Parkway in front of the Kahl Home in the 6000 block of Jersey Ridge Road.

The crash involved a Chevy Tahoe and a motorcycle. The driver of the Tahoe was turning left into the parking lot of the Kahl Home from Veteran's Parkway when the crash happened. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Veteran's Parkway. The driver of the Tahoe turned left, onto the path of the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe was not hurt, while the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was charged with Failure to Yield Making a Left Turn. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Davenport Police Department and the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating.