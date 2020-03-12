One person shot in Coal Valley Wednesday night

One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Coal Valley.

Coal Valley police, Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies and Illinois State Police responded at 10:09 p.m. to a home in the 1900 block of 1st Street for a report of a male that had been shot.

The male was taken to Unity Point in Rock Island and later transferred to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

His condition was not known Thursday morning.

Police said Thursday they believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public at this time. The shooting is being investigated and there is no suspect information at this time.

Police said they will release more information as the case develops.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Coal Valley Police Department at 309-799-55416 or Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities at 309- 762-9500.

