Police: Man being treated for serious injuries after shooting in Davenport

UPDATE 10/17: Police are releasing more information about Thursday afternoon's shooting in Davenport.

Police say at approximately 3:42 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Iowa Street for a shots fired report.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to Genesis East Hospital, where he's being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say preliminary information indicates an argument between several people led to shots being fired.

One house in the area was damaged by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".

ORIGINAL: A large police presence has blocked off a portion of Iowa Street in Davenport. Officials tell TV6 this is due to a shooting victim.

