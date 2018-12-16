One person shot in East Moline early Sunday Morning

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in East Moline.
According to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to the 1800 block of 27 1/2 Avenue in East Moline at 2:35 a.m. Officers found a victim who had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. He or she's condition is not known at this time.
Officers are not releasing the person's identity at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.