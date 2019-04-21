One person shot outside East Dubuque bar early Sunday morning

Several departments, including the East Dubuque Police Department, Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting of one person early Sunday morning.

According to police dispatch, the shooting occurred outside The Cave, a bar located on Sinsinawa Avenue. TV6 confirmed that emergency crews were on scene around 3:00 a.m.

Witnesses tell TV6 they saw emergency responders performing CPR on one person. The condition of that person is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we get it.