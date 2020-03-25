One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after four-wheeler crash in Davenport

One person was transported to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries after a four-wheeler accident in Davenport.

(MGN Image)

Officials with the Davenport Police Department say at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, officers, along with the Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS responded to the accident on Stark Street. They say just south of Rockingham Road, a four-wheeler struck a pole.

The four-wheeler was occupied by two people and was heading westbound through an alley when it hit the pole.

One of the two occupants was transported to Genesis East and then to the University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online here.