One person taken to hospital after being hit in Clinton, Iowa

CLINTON, Ia (KWQC) - Clinton Police say one person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Wednesday, July 10th.
Police say the accident happened around 2:50 in the afternoon in the 600 block of North 2nd Street. Timothy Brown was struck by a car and taken to a local hospital. No word if any charges will be filed in this case.
By KWQC STAFF |
Updated: Fri 5:54 AM, Jul 12, 2019
