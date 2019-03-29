One person taken to hospital after fire in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Fort Madison.
The Fort Madison Fire Chief, Joey Herren, said in a press release officials were called to 1121 Ave. East for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, smoke was showing and the department made entry into the home.
After inside, officials did find a person and that person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials have not released if the person found is a man or woman.
The cause of fire is under investigation.