One person taken to hospital after fire in Fort Madison

One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Fort Madison.

The Fort Madison Fire Chief, Joey Herren, said in a press release officials were called to 1121 Ave. East for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, smoke was showing and the department made entry into the home.

After inside, officials did find a person and that person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials have not released if the person found is a man or woman.

The cause of fire is under investigation.