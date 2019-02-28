One person taken to hospital following fire in Wapello on Monday

A home is considered a total loss and one person has been taken to the hospital following a fire earlier this week in Wapello.

Fire officials with the city say they responded to a fire at 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25. Upon arrival, they found a home fully engulfed.

Officials say due to flooding on Long Creek, 115th Street was covered with an ice jam and was impassable. An alternative route was used by fire officials and they were able to arrive to find a double-wide mobile home that was fully engulfed.

Due to the extent of fire involvement, a defensive fire attack was made.

Firefighters were challenged with westerly winds with gusts up to 28mph, cold temperatures of four degrees and wind chills of 14 degrees below zero. Officials say fire apparatus experienced frozen valves and the area was extremely icy from recent freezing rain. Water was shuttled by the use of tankers.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters returned to base around 8 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A total of 25 firefighters responded to the call. Also assisting at the scene was Wapello Community Ambulance, Louisa County Sheriff's Office and Eastern Iowa Light and Power.

Per department policy, the name and/or medical condition of the transported individual will not be released.