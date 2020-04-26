One person taken to the hospital after Galesburg house fire

A house fire is under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators and Galesburg Police Detectives.

Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. the Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1528 Willard Street in Galesburg.

Officials said all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty responded to the call.

Firefighters on the way to the scene received information that the resident and a dog may still be inside the home. When crews arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the rear of the one-story home.

According to officials, Battalian Chief Derek Perry established command and an attack team quickly extinguished the fire. The rescue team located a female inside, who was then transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Officials said the dog was able to exit the home on its own safely.

