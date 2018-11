East Moline Police was called to the scene of an accident involving a semi and car around 12:50 a.m. on Route 5 in Rock Island County.

Police say the driver of the car pulled out in front of the semi causing the semi to strike the side of the car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the semi refused medical attention on scene.

It is unclear if road conditions had any factor in the accident.