One person taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Davenport on Monday night

DAVENPORT, Ia (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. Davenport Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of W. 2nd Street and Western Avenue. Police say the crash involved a gray Ford Focus and a pedestrian. The person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.
By KWQC STAFF |
Posted: Tue 7:39 AM, Nov 05, 2019