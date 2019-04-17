One person taken to the hospital after chase ends in downtown Davenport

One person was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in downtown Davenport Wednesday night.

According to police, the chase began in Rock Island and went across the bridge into Davenport and into the downtown area. Davenport Police began to assist with the chase which ended when the suspect drove the wrong way on Brady Street near Fourth Street and crashed into the side of the city parking garage. It appears a Davenport police cruiser made contact with the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. TV6 was on the scene as a man and woman approached officers yelling “that’s my brother” and asking about his condition. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing news story. This page will be updated with more information as we get it.

