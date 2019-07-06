One person taken to the hospital after gas leak at Dewitt mobile home park

A gas leak at a Dewitt Mobile Home Park resulted in one person being taken to the hospital Saturday night.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, crews were called to a mobile home park on 260th Avenue around 8:00 p.m. for a gas leak.

A woman told TV6 a friend was tearing down the trailer when the gas line ruptured. The witness said one person was holding the gas line and collapsed.

The gas leak is under investigation. TV6 has a crew on scene and will have a live report from the scene at 10:00