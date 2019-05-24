One person taken to the hospital following a fire in a Clinton home

Clinton firefighters were called to 345 3rd Avenue North for a house fire. The call came in around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night.

When crews got there they found smoke and fire coming from a side window of the home. They were told someone could be inside. Once firefighters got in the home, they found one person who was taken to the hospital. The person's condition was not released.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs, they were taken by animal control to a veterinarian. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. The cause remains under investigation.