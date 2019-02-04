One person treated for minor injuries after fire in Clinton

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire in Clinton. Officials say it happened on Friday, Feb. 1 just after 10 p.m.

The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of South 14th Street for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported flames were showing from the front and side windows.

Officials say a second alarm was made resulting in five more off duty firefighters to respond. This was in addition to the two engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a command vehicle responding. Twelve firefighters, including a battalion chief, responded.

One resident was able to get out and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two dogs were also able to get out from the home.

The fire was brought under control in less than a half hour and crews remained on scene for two hours to check for hot spots.

Agencies assisting included the Clinton Fire Department and the Clinton Street Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.