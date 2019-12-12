One person was arrested after a crash in central Davenport on Thursday morning.

According to Davenport Police, the driver of a car hit a tree near Central Avenue and Ripley Street while trying to get away from another driver driving a van. Police said the driver of the crashed vehicle swerved into the lane of the van on Welcome Way.

The driver of the van followed the car that swerved in front of it. The vehicle’s driver crashed into a tree. The driver took off and was arrested a short time later. The driver of the car was found with drugs.

The names of those involved have not been released.

