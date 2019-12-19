One sent to hospital after head-on crash in Scott County

Police are investigating a head-on crash that happened Thursday morning in Scott County that sent one person to the hospital.

Police are investigating a head-on crash that happened Thursday morning in Scott County that sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., on Highway 67 near Princeton, Iowa. (KWQC)

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., on Highway 67 near Princeton, Iowa.

One driver was injured and needed to go to the hospital. Officials tell TV6 they are expected to be okay. The other driver was not injured.

The airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Police say they are looking into the possibility that one of the drivers had fallen asleep behind the wheel.