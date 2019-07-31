One taken to hospital after early morning assault in Davenport

One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning assault in Davenport, Iowa.

Officials with the Davenport Police Department tell TV6 they responded to the 2300 block of West High Street shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Police were called there in reference to an assault.

Police say the victim and someone they knew had a dispute over money when the suspect hit the victim in the head with a board. The victim's head was injured and they were taken to the University of Iowa Hospital by Medforce.

Police have not identified the victim, but tell TV6 that the victim was alert and spoke to police officers.

No further information is being released at this time.