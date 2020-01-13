One taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation after Clinton fire

A person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation following a morning fire in Clinton.

City officials say the fire department was called to the 500 block of 4th Avenue South just before 7 a.m. for a possible structure fire. Responding crews arrived at a two-story residential fire with light smoking coming from the home.

Responding crews did find someone sitting in a chair in the first room after firefighters noticed the front door was open. Officials say they were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and then remained on the scene to investigate what may have started the fire. The scene was then turned over to the property owner and responding crews left the area.

The Clinton Police Department assisted with traffic control.