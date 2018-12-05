One teen is dead, another in critical condition after crashing stolen vehicle in Des Moines

Des Moines authorities say one teenager died and another was injured when the stolen car they were in crashed into a delivery van.

The car was reported stolen a little after 8:10 p.m. Monday after it was left running unattended. A vehicle matching its description was seen about 30 minutes later where gunshots rang out several blocks northwest.

Police say an officer soon spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. It raced away but crashed into a U.S. Postal Service van and then into trees and fencing. A gun was recovered from the car.

A 16-year-old passenger, identified as Emilio Esteban Garcia, of Des Moines, was killed. The 17-year-old driver, who wasn't identified, was in critical condition at a hospital. Police say the van driver wasn't injured.

