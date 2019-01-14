One teenager is dead, multiple injured after shooting at motel in Arizona

One teenager is dead and five others are injured after a shooting at an Arizona motel.

Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed and several people were critically injured in the Sunday morning shooting.

According to police, there were three men and three women who suffered gunshot wounds, including the woman who died.

The suspect is also among the injured police believe.

Five of the injured were taken to hospitals by ambulance. Three victims are in "extremely critical condition" according to police.

Police say the victims range in age from 18 to 41-years-old.

Police believe a verbal altercation turned physical then escalated to a shooting.