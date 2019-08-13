One woman in custody after police pursuit in Clinton and Scott counties

A woman is facing charges after a police pursuit that started in Clinton County and ended in Scott County Tuesday morning.

The Clinton County Sherif's Office says at 10:38 a.m., a deputy sheriff was on patrol on Highway 30 near Mill Creek Parkway in Clinton when a vehicle sped by going eastbound.

When the deputy tried to perform a traffic stop on the speeder, the driver sped away and ran a red light before pulling into a parking lot. Police say the driver then left the parking lot and headed westbound on Highway 30.

While the pursuit was happening, police say Clinton County Communications received a 911 call from a woman stating her car had just been stolen from Low Moor. She claimed she had left the keys in the car, a 1998 grey Buick Century, the same vehicle the deputy sheriff was chasing.

The pursit went through Low Moor, where the driver ran a stop sign, and then through Folletts, where the driver ran another stop sign at 380th Ave. at Highway 67. Police say the pursuit continued across the Wapsi River into Scott County.

LeClaire police then tried to stop the car using stop sticks but were unsuccessful.

Eventually, the Iowa State Patrol successfully deployed stop sticks and flattened the tires of the Buick. The pursuit ended at 11:29 on Middle Road, just north of I-80 in Scott County.

The driver, 20-year-old Rachel Thornburg of Davenport and Low Moor, was taken into custody. She was identified as the owner of the car who had reported it stolen earlier that morning while she was being pursued.

She's been charged with Eluding, Driving While License Under Suspension, Reckless Driving, and Speeding > 55 (21 or More).

Thornburg is in custody at the Clinton County Jail under $2000 bond.

